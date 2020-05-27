LIVE: Governor Hogan moves Maryland toward Stage 2 on his Roadmap to Recovery

Today at 5:00pm, Governor Larry Hogan briefed the State of Maryland with an update and the steps the State is taking to help stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus and to get the economy started.

Currently there are 48,423 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 Virus in Maryland including 3,448 in Anne Arundel County. 2,270 deaths in Maryland have been reported so far, 154 in Anne Arundel County.

Full details can be found here (updated daily around 10:00am)

This afternoon, the Governor announced that the data shows that Maryland can begin to move into the second stage of the Governor’s Roadmap to Recovery. Specifically, Hogan said the following:

Maryland is now ready to complete Stage 1 of the Roadmap to Recovery

10,000 Tests Per Day with a total of 300,444 total tests to date

Contact Tracing is fully operational and Maryland has increased operation 500% with 1400 Contact Tracers

Introduction of “Positivity Rate” as a metric. This metric is now on the COVID dashboard

Restaurants and social organizations can open for outdoor dining with limitations 6 person max per table Employees need to wear masks and have temperature Maryland encourages local jurisdictions to work with restaurants for outdoor dining

Youth Sports and Camps can resume (maximum 10 person max)

Outdoor pools can open with 25% capacity

Drive In Theaters can open

All jurisdictions state-wide can move forward to Stage 2

If numbers remain on track, the State will be ready to move fully into Stage 2 sometime next week.

With the Governor continuing to allow jurisdictions to create their own timelines for re-opening, Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis will need to weigh in on the matter.

Pittman will rely heavily on the advice of the County Health Officer, Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman for guidance. While the Governor’s Stage 2 will begin to go into effect on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 5:00pm, we likely will have to wait a few hours to hear what the County plans.

On May 13, the Governor announced the beginning of Stage 1 which took effect on May 15, 2020. Specifically, Hogan said:

Maryland has achieved the 14-day trend of plateauing and reducing the COVID-19 numbers

Effective May 15, 2020 at 5:00pm. Stay at Home Order will be lifted. To be replaced by a Safer at Home Public Advisory.

Safe re-opening of retail stores at 50% capacity and precautions, encourage curbside pick up and delivery

Manufacturing can start up with precautions

Barber Shops and Hair Salons can open at 50% capacity with appointments only

Pet Groomers, Adoption Shelters, Car Washes can open

Churches can safely hold religious services and encouraged to be outside. Inside services at 50% capacity.

Individual counties will make their own decisions on the re-openings of Stage 1 activities

Employers should encourage telework and employees who can telework, should telework

Masks still required in retail stores, indoor public areas, public transportation

If the numbers continue to decline, we may move to Stage 2

COVID-19 will be with us until a vaccine is available and there will be outbreaks.

Anne Arundel County and the City of Annapolis did not follow several of the Governor’s recommendations instead opting to keep (most notably) businesses restricted to curbside delivery (County) or allowance of one customer in a business at a time (City). Subsequent, County Executive Pittman relaxed his restrictions further to allow customers to shop in businesses based on the square footage of the business. This change is to take effect on June 1, 2020 after the Health Department releases guidance.

