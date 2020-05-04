“Herrmann
Glen Burnie man arrested after stealing dog from SPCA

| May 04, 2020, 03:45 PM

A Glen Burnie man was arrested after he was found walking on West Street with a dog that was stolen after a break in at the Anne Arundel County SPCA on Bay Ridge Avenue.

Sometime between 5:30pm on Friday, May 1, 2020 and 7:30am on Saturday, May 2, 2020 someone broke into the Anne Arundel County SPCA and released several dogs.

The organization reported that an unknown subject broke into the SPCA and cut the lock to a gate leading to outside dog kennels.  The suspect then cut the lock on two separate kennels containing dogs.  One of the dogs was found on Bay Ridge Ave and the other dog was missing.

On Saturday night, May 2, 2020 at 8:30pm an observant citizen called the Annapolis Police to report a subject walking a dog that looked like the dog reported stolen on West Street near Westgate Circle.

Officers responded to the area and confirmed that it was the stolen dog through a positive chip scan.  The 24-year old man from Glen Burnie  was arrested and charged with burglary and theft along with three other criminal charges related to the incident.

