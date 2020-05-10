Galway Bay, Killarney House, Brian Boru and Pirates Cove all reopened, some with drive-thrus

The four restaurants owned and operated by the Irish Restaurant Company have reopened for drive thru and curbside service after closing for a short period to ensure the safety of staff, conduct a deep cleaning and sanitation of all of their front of house and back of house areas, and implement new technology to assist with contactless service delivery. Galway Bay Irish Pub & Whiskey Bar in downtown Annapolis, Killarney House Irish Restaurant & Pub in Davidsonville, Brian Boru Irish Pub in Severna Park, and Pirates Cove Restaurant & Dock Bar in Galesville are open again from Wednesdays through Sundays (Pirates Cove Thursdays through Sundays). Each location is serving appetizers, meals, desserts, and beverages to go, featuring favorites from their traditional indoor dining menus along with several value-priced family meals-to-go.

Content Continues Below

New to the table are Drive-Thru experiences at Killarney House, Pirates Cove, and Brian Boru. Currently at all locations, diners can order online in advance on each restaurant’s website, pay for their order, schedule a time for pick up, and their meal will be delivered to their car when they arrive – a truly contactless transaction. With the new Drive-Thru experience, diners can drive up to the restaurant, place and pay for their order, and receive their order after a brief wait – again without leaving the safety of their vehicles. Each team encourages diners to remain in their cars for everyone’s safety, and all teams continue to strictly adhere to the 6-foot physical distancing guidelines.

The owners, management, and staff of the restaurants continue to take pride in providing a truly Irish experience to Anne Arundel County locals and visitors. While you can’t currently sit and dine indoors or outdoors or enjoy the unique, comfortable surroundings of the Irish pubs or the Dock Bar at Pirates Cove, you can still enjoy a number of your favorite meals and beverages at home.

The mission of the Irish Restaurant Company to provide great food, beverages, and most of all a great experience that will make you want to come back and see them again and again, and if that experience has to be delivered to you in your car, they will be sure to make it the best car experience you will have!

For more information about each location or to place your order, visit their website or call:

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB