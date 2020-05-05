Election ballots are beginning to arrive in the mail

The Maryland State Board of Elections is urging all Maryland voters to be on the lookout for mail-in ballots for the June 2nd Presidential Primary election. Mail-in ballots have begun to arrive in mailboxes this week. Due to the coronavirus, the June 2nd Primary will be conducted by mail, with limited options to vote in person on election day.

Content Continues Below

“We are asking all Maryland voters to be on the lookout for their mail-in ballot for the June 2nd primary election and to vote-by-mail if possible,” said Linda Lamone, Maryland Administrator of Elections. “Voting by mail is safe, secure and free. There is no postage required. Voters simply need to fill out their ballot, sign the oath on the envelope, and place it back in the mail.”

The June 2nd Presidential Primary election will be conducted by mail, with up-to-four in-person voting locations in each county and Baltimore City for those who are unable to vote by mail.

For information about this election and for a list of voting locations, please visit www.elections.maryland.gov or contact the State Board at 1-800-222-8683.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, POLITICAL NEWS, Post To FB