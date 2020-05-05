Drive-thru added to Killarney House, Brian Boru and Pirates Cove, plus special Mother’s Day menu

The Irish Restaurant Company’s four restaurants reopened last week for curbside carryout. Now, they are implementing a drive-thru experience at Killarney House, Brian Boru, and Pirates Cove. Now you can pull up, order your meals, and wait while it is prepared for you.

Galway Bay does not have the space for a drive-thru, but carryout and curbside pick-up are still available.

Please note the current hours of operation and remember the most convenient way to order is online!

Galway Bay (carryout, curbside)

Weds-Sat 12 to 8pm

Sun 12 to 7pm

Weds-Fri 4 to 8pm

Sat 2 to 8pm

Sun 12 to 7pm

Weds-Sat 3 to 8pm

Sun 12 to 6pm

Thurs-Fri 4 to 8pm

Sat-Sun 12 to 8pm

Menus are below:

MOTHER’S DAY

If you want to treat Mom to something special, Galway Bay, Brian Boru, Killarney House and Pirates Cove will all be offering a special Mother’s Day menu. Check them out!

Pre-order your choice and it will be ready for you to pick up curbside on Sunday May 10th (pickup available Saturday May 9th with advance notice).

