Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
--> <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Drive-thru added to Killarney House, Brian Boru and Pirates Cove, plus special Mother’s Day menu

| May 05, 2020, 04:51 PM

Rams Head

The Irish Restaurant Company’s four restaurants reopened last week for curbside carryout.  Now, they are implementing a drive-thru experience at Killarney House, Brian Boru, and Pirates Cove. Now you can pull up, order your meals, and wait while it is prepared for you.

Galway Bay does not have the space for a drive-thru, but carryout and curbside pick-up are still available.

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

Please note the current hours of operation and remember the most convenient way to order is online!

  • Galway Bay (carryout, curbside)
    Weds-Sat 12 to 8pm
    Sun 12 to 7pm
  • Killarney House (carryout, curbside, drive-thru)
    Weds-Fri 4 to 8pm
    Sat 2 to 8pm
    Sun 12 to 7pm
  • Brian Boru (carryout, curbside, drive-thru)
    Weds-Sat 3 to 8pm
    Sun 12 to 6pm
  • Pirates Cove (carryout, curbside, drive-thru)
    Thurs-Fri 4 to 8pm
    Sat-Sun 12 to 8pm

Menus are below:

MOTHER’S DAY

If you want to treat Mom to something special, Galway Bay, Brian Boru, Killarney House and Pirates Cove will all be offering a special Mother’s Day menu. Check them out!

Pre-order your choice and it will be ready for you to pick up curbside on Sunday May 10th (pickup available Saturday May 9th with advance notice).

Rams Head

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here