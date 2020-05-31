Dinner Under The Stars returns this Wednesday evening

Starting Wednesday, June 3rd (and continuing on Wednesdays through Sept 16) restaurants on West Street under the backdrop of St. Anne’s Church will be bringing back Annapolis’ favorite evening of al fresco dining, Dinner Under the Stars, in historic downtown Annapolis for its fifth season. They will be closing the first block of West Street on Wednesday evenings and filling it with physically distanced café tables reminiscent of the open-air cafes in Paris and the piazzas of Rome and Venice. Live music will softly fill the air, as the sun sets, an overhead light canopy adds to the ambiance.

Content Continues Below

It’s a night of relaxation, dining, craft beers, and fine wines. It’s a place where families can come together and for romantic evenings under the stars. Now in its fifth year, this popular Wednesday evening event fills the first block of West Street with proper physical distancing practices in place from 6 pm to 10 pm for locals to enjoy dinner and live music.

“This event is designed to give families a place to enjoy great food and music outdoors with social distancing in place and the locals love this event,” says Erik Evans the Executive Director of the Annapolis Arts District. “Reservations are highly recommended, but are not required, as these evenings have become Annapolis’ most popular dining destination.” The event has expanded its traditional footprint on the first block and also reduced the number of tables to create more physical distancing.

Participating restaurants will give you a wide choice of international and hometown flavors. Make your reservations for Dinner Under the Stars and enjoy the culinary delights at the following restaurants; Luna Blu Italian Bistro, Tsunami, El Toro Bravo Mexican Restaurant, Stan and Joe’s Saloon, and Rams Head Tavern. Later this summer 49 West Coffeehouse and Gallery will be rejoining the event.

In addition to the Dinner Under the Stars, on June 3rd the City of Annapolis is also hosting a citywide outdoor shopping and dining event during the same hours. Take time to stroll Main Street, Market Space, Maryland Ave, Dock Street, and Park Place where you will also find expanded outdoor cafés and shopping.

Due to COVID-19, the event is following State and County guidelines by reducing the number of tables to allow for physical distancing. All groups must be 6 or less and preferably from the same household. Dancing is currently being discouraged due to limited space. If you have been sick or exposed to someone with COVID-19 in the last 2 weeks, please stay home. Masks are recommended when not dining.

Free parking for the opening night on June 3rd is available at Gotts Court Parking Garage, Calvert Street Parking Garage, and Hillman Parking Garage.

Get more information on the event at www.dinnerunderthestars.org or by following the event on Facebook .

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB