Curbside service coming to a library near you

Officials from the Anne Arundel County Public Library (AACPL) today announced the system will begin offering curbside pick up of library materials starting Monday, June 8. All library locations will open for limited indoor service starting June 15, except the new Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library which will open in July.

Library staff will offer curbside pick up from 10 am – 4 pm, Monday-Saturday at all locations. Starting June 15, branches will be open for limited walk ins from 10 am to 7 pm, Monday-Thursday and from 10 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday. Libraries are not open for Sunday service during the summer.

“The reduced hours will ensure staff have time to disinfect high traffic areas and returned books, movies and music along with cutting down opportunities for large groups to congregate. Our staff are eager to again serve the public in person. While we may not be able to provide all our services immediately, we look forward to reconnecting with our customers who are like family members,” said Library CEO Skip Auld.

Based on recommendations from public health officials, all in-person library programs have been canceled through August 31. Some library programs will be held in the fall depending on state directives on gathering sizes.

Since the system’s closure on March 13, the library has offered dozens of virtual programs on its Facebook page (facebook.com/aacpl) and on Zoom including live kindergarten readiness storytimes at 10:30 am (Monday-Friday), movie discussion clubs on Fridays at 7 pm, book clubs and numerous how to workshops focused on using library resources. These programs will continue in through the summer. Customers should visit the library’s calendar of events for a complete list of virtual programs.

Library staff continue to add more titles to the systems’ extensive digital collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and databases available on the library’s website. Customers are encouraged to visit AACPL’s Cloud Library collection for the quickest access to the newest eBooks for all ages.

Customers can stay updated on changes to library services through the library’s social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) and on their website.

“Even though the way we do business may have temporarily changed, we remain committed to serving the public by providing education, enrichment and inspiration for all,” Auld said.

