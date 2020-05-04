Crosby Marketing Communications donates $50K to food bank and crisis fund

To support local families and senior citizens struggling with food insecurity due to the COVID-19 crisis, the owners of Crosby Marketing Communications have granted $40,000 to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank and $10,000 to the Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) Community Crisis Response Fund. The grants were made by the Crosby Foundation, which is a Corporate Advised Fund of the CFAAC.

The Anne Arundel County Food Bank grant will go to immediately purchase meals, baby food and daily necessities for residents who have lost their jobs or are experiencing financial hardship. “This generous gift from Crosby Marketing will help us feed more than 1,000 families with multiple meals,” said Susan Thomas, the Food Bank’s Executive Director. “It will have a great ripple effect in preventing hunger in our community during this crisis.”

“We read that the Food Bank was overwhelmed by the demand and felt compelled to help our neighbors in need,” said Crosby Marketing’s President Raymond Crosby. “Hopefully, we can help bring some relief to people who are struggling during this difficult time and inspire other companies to give.”

The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County will use Crosby’s grant to support its Community Crisis Response Fund, which provides funding to local nonprofits and faith-based organizations providing food security and basic human needs to vulnerable and underserved populations in Anne Arundel County.

