County Executive Pittman signs Executive Order on limited re-opening of businesses and Churches

Today, County Executive Steuart Pittman signed executive order #21, which outlines Anne Arundel County’s actions to move towards Stage One of Governor Larry Hogan’s Road to Recovery.

In accordance with the responsibility granted to local leaders in Governor Hogan’s May 13 state executive order, the county executive’s order:

Allows non-essential retail businesses to open for curbside pickup;

Allows manufacturing facilities to open

Allows houses of worship to open for up to 10 people

Allows barbers and beauty salons to open, limited to one customer at a time inside the premises

County Executive Pittman’s decisions were made in consultation with county health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman and were based on a series of 12 public health metrics being tracked by Anne Arundel County Department of Health. The department plans to post an online dashboard on Monday, May 18.

Download (PDF, 1.28MB)

The executive order and other resources may be found at: www.aacounty.org/coronavirus/road-to-recovery/index.html

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB