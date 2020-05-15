Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
--> <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

County Executive Pittman signs Executive Order on limited re-opening of businesses and Churches

| May 15, 2020, 04:41 PM

Rams Head

Today, County Executive Steuart Pittman signed executive order #21, which outlines Anne Arundel County’s actions to move towards Stage One of Governor Larry Hogan’s Road to Recovery.

In accordance with the responsibility granted to local leaders in Governor Hogan’s May 13 state executive order, the county executive’s order:

  • Allows non-essential retail businesses to open for curbside pickup;

  • Allows manufacturing facilities to open

  • Allows houses of worship to open for up to 10 people

  • Allows barbers and beauty salons to open, limited to one customer at a time inside the premises

County Executive Pittman’s decisions were made in consultation with county health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman and were based on a series of 12 public health metrics being tracked by Anne Arundel County Department of Health. The department plans to post an online dashboard on Monday, May 18.

Download (PDF, 1.28MB)

The executive order and other resources may be found at: www.aacounty.org/coronavirus/road-to-recovery/index.html

Rams Head

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here