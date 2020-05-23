County Executive Pittman forms task force for recovery

County Executive Steuart Pittman announced the formation of an advisory group to help inform county policy decisions on the long road to recovery from the COVID-19 public health crisis. The group includes the County Executive, county health officer, top officials from both county hospitals, the chair of the Economic Development Corporation board, a representative from the county chambers of commerce, the faith community, and organized labor, and a County Councilmember from both political parties.

Content Continues Below

“When Governor Hogan announced last week that the state would transfer partial authority to local jurisdictions on the pace and details of Stage One reopening, we had very little time to engage community leaders in the discussion. We needed to act almost immediately,” said County Executive Pittman. “This work group is an effort to bring divergent viewpoints to the table to seek common ground. It is one of many initiatives we will launch in the coming weeks to Build Back Better from the pandemic.”

County Executive Pittman has directed the group to review the county’s current policy under the May 15 executive order and to make recommendations on how the county moves forward to protect public health and support local businesses and workers.

The COVID-19 Recovery Work Group has 10 members.

County Executive Steuart Pittman

Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, county health officer

Councilmember Andrew Pruski (District 4)

Councilmember Amanda Fiedler (District 5)

Sherry Perkins, president and chief executive officer of Anne Arundel Medical Center

Karen Olscamp, president and chief executive officer of University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center

Eric Devito, chair, board of directors, Anne Arundel County Economic Development Corporation

Alissa Santoro, Crofton Chamber of Commerce (selected by county chambers of commerce as their representative)

Bishop Antonio Palmer, Kingdom Celebration Center

Donna S. Edwards, president, Maryland State and D.C. AFL-CIO

Information and resources for the county’s road to recovery are available here: www.aacounty.org/coronavirus/road-to-recovery/index.html

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB