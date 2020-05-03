County Executive Pittman creates immigrant commission, seeks members

Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman signed an Executive Order Number creating the Anne Arundel County Commission on Immigrant Affairs, and calling for applications.

The commission will serve as an advisory body for immigrant voices to be heard and understood. The body will also facilitate civic engagement among immigrant communities and advise the county government on ways to improve access to county services.

“Language, culture, and immigration status are barriers to the kinds of community engagement that make government responsive and effective,” said County Executive Pittman. “That’s why I made the decision months ago to create this commission. We need to hear from the leaders of every immigrant group in our county, and we need to ensure that their families can access county services. The current pandemic adds urgency to this effort.”

In 2018, there were an estimated 47,810 immigrants in Anne Arundel County, which accounts for 8.3% of its total population. As a group, immigrants contribute $282.2 million in state and local taxes, which positively impacts government finances, increases innovation and significantly benefits the entire county.

The executive order gives discretion to the County Executive to appoint up to 11 members, including one member as Chair and one member as the Vice Chair, and it will consist of the following members:

One immigrant residing in the County;

Two representatives of the business community who are immigrants and who reside in the County;

Two representatives of community-based organizations serving immigrant populations in the County who reside in the County;

Two representatives of faith-based organizations who are immigrants and who reside in the County;

Two attorneys with experience in immigration law;

One representative from the Annapolis City Council;

One City of Annapolis resident representing a community-based organization that primarily serves immigrants and resides in the City;

The County Executive shall appoint no more than six (6) non-voting members, as follows:

One representative of the County Executive’s Office;

One representative of the County land use departments;

One representative of the County public safety departments;

One representative of the County health and human services departments;

One representative representative of Anne Arundel County Public Schools ; and

; and One representative representing Anne Arundel Community College.

Apply to join the Commission on Immigrant Affairs by visiting www.aacounty.org/immigrantaffairs. Please submit your resume, application, and conflict of interest form to Kaley Schultze, Boards and Commissions Coordinator at [email protected].

