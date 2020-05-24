Community Foundation distributes $122K to non-profits during COVID-19 crisis

The Community Foundation of Anne Arundel County (CFAAC) recently distributed a second cycle of grants through its Community Crisis Response Fund. To date, CFAAC has distributed 58 grants totaling $122,000 to 47 local nonprofits providing funding for food security and support for basic human needs during the COVID-19 crisis.

Content Continues Below

CFAAC established the Community Crisis Response Fund in 2018 in order to react quickly and efficiently to unforeseen needs in the community during times of crisis. This Designated Fund provides flexible financial support to trusted nonprofit partners across Anne Arundel County who are responding to the most critical needs of our community. Currently, all funds raised through CFAAC’s Community Crisis Response Fund are being used to meet the fast-emerging, immediate, and long-term needs posed by the COVID-19 virus.

CFAAC grants are made directly to organizations serving vulnerable and underserved populations of all ages. The most recent cycles of grantmaking have focused on food pantries and food distribution sites, shelters, immigrants, recently released hospital patients, persons with disabilities, persons who lack transportation, victims of domestic violence, and the recently unemployed. These areas of focus are in alignment with CFAAC funding priorities, as defined in the most recent Community Needs Assessment: Poverty Amongst Plenty VI, On the Road to Progress for All. For a full list of grantees please visit CFAAC’s website at www.cfaac.org/news.html.

“Donors to CFAAC’s Community Crisis Response Fund can feel really good about the difference they are making in the lives of individuals and families in our community. Hundreds of people are receiving essential services through these grants and we feel so grateful to be able to help when we hear the stories that nonprofits share with us about the impact this funding is having in their communities,” said Mary Spencer, President and CEO of CFAAC. “There are overwhelming needs in our community, and CFAAC is committed to doing all we can to tackle them, thanks to the generosity of those who are able to help.”

Those wishing to contribute can:

Make a secure, tax-deductible online donation through www.cfaac.org.

Mail a check payable to “CFAAC” with “Community Crisis Response Fund” in the memo line to: 914 Bay Ridge Road, Ste 220, Annapolis, MD, 21403.

Organizations Seeking Funding:

Thanks to the generous support of local philanthropists, private foundations, and local businesses, CFAAC opened a third cycle of grant funding from its Community Crisis Response Fund on May 18, 2020. Interested organizations should follow www.cfaac.org/community-crisis-response-fund.html-0for more information or sign-up for CFAAC’s newsletter.

CFAAC’s Community Crisis Response Fund allows for funding priorities to shift according to the most critical needs in Anne Arundel County. All grants from CFAAC’s Community Crisis Response Fund will be made to IRS-qualified 501(c)(3) public charities; the fund is not able to provide grants directly to individuals.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Local News, NEWS