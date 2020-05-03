Burritos for Beds is virtually underway now! Did you get your free burrito?

Samaritan House, a state-certified residential addiction recovery facility, will host a virtual version of the 7thAnnual Burritos for Beds Benefit online May 1-6, 2020. Make a donation to Samaritan House via their website (www.samaritanhouseannapolis.org) during this time and receive a coupon for a free burrito from Chevy’s Fresh Mex (2436 Solomons Island Rd, Annapolis).

“Our work goes on, despite COVID-19,” said Mike Dillon, Samaritan House Board of Directors president. “Burritos for Beds is one of our favorite opportunities to connect with our community. While we are not able to do this in person during this time, we still want to reach out and let folks know they can continue to support our mission of addiction recovery. And, thanks to our partners at Chevy’s Fresh Mex Annapolis, we can still treat them to a delicious burrito.”

To participate, go to www.samaritanhouseannapolis.org any time from May 1-6, 2020, select “donate,” and “general operating.” In the checkout process, check the “share your mailing address” box to receive a free coupon via US mail for a Chevy’s Fresh Mex steak, chicken or veggie burrito redeemable at the Annapolis location. These are redeemable for curbside pickup or dining in when the restaurant reopens.

The Burritos for Beds Breakfast Benefit was first held in 2014 at Chevy’s in Annapolis to raise funds to construct a new residence hall. That goal was achieved in 2019, doubling the number of clients Samaritan House can serve, from 16 to 32. With this growth, leadership at Samaritan House is developing a comprehensive continuum of care for a stronger sober community and helping clients who cannot afford treatment.

