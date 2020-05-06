BONUS PODCAST: Senator Washington, the Census, Rocky Horror and Cheesesteaks

If you ever told me that I’d do a podcast about the importance of the 2020 Census and somehow it morphed into a discussion about the Rocky Horror Picture Show and Philly Cheesesteaks, I’d have never believed you! But it happened!

Have a listen to the important parts about how critical it is to respond to the 2020 Census! Senator Mary Washington joins me today on the phone to talk about it.

Link:

Phone numbers:

844-330-2020 (English)

844-468-2020 (Spanish)

And as for the Rocky Horror Picture Show–we need to hold the Senator accountable and make that happen!

Where to find the DNB...

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB