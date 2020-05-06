BONUS PODCAST: Senator Washington, the Census, Rocky Horror and Cheesesteaks
If you ever told me that I’d do a podcast about the importance of the 2020 Census and somehow it morphed into a discussion about the Rocky Horror Picture Show and Philly Cheesesteaks, I’d have never believed you! But it happened!
Have a listen to the important parts about how critical it is to respond to the 2020 Census! Senator Mary Washington joins me today on the phone to talk about it.
Link:
Phone numbers:
- 844-330-2020 (English)
- 844-468-2020 (Spanish)
And as for the Rocky Horror Picture Show–we need to hold the Senator accountable and make that happen!
Category: Local News, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB