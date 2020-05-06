Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
BONUS PODCAST: Senator Washington, the Census, Rocky Horror and Cheesesteaks

| May 06, 2020, 06:00 PM

If you ever told me that I’d do a podcast about the importance of the 2020 Census and somehow it morphed into a discussion about the Rocky Horror Picture Show and Philly Cheesesteaks, I’d have never believed you!  But it happened!

Have a listen to the important parts about how critical it is to respond to the 2020 Census!  Senator Mary Washington joins me today on the phone to talk about it.

Link:

Phone numbers:

  • 844-330-2020 (English)
  • 844-468-2020 (Spanish)

And as for the Rocky Horror Picture Show–we need to hold the Senator accountable and make that happen!

