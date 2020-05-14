Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
BONUS PODCAST: Cyber security for you? Yes, and Ardalyst tells us why!

| May 14, 2020, 07:48 PM

When you hear the term “cyber security” you immediately think of large companies and governments. But if you own, or are involved with, a small business or organization you need to consider it as well.

Ardalyst is cyber defense firm in West Annapolis who works with various government agencies and many small businesses to make sure their business or organization is never crippled by the very technology you depend on to keep you up and running.

Have a listen, you might be surprised where the vulnerabilities lay–I was.

