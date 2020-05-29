Arundel High School Senior wins Crosby’s Marketing & Media Studies Scholarship

Kirsten Nichols, an Arundel High School senior, has received the Crosby Marketing & Media Studies Scholarship . The $5,000 award is given each year through Scholarships for Scholars to a high school senior who has displayed the attributes and academic rigor necessary to excel in the fields of marketing or media. Nichols will be attending the University of Maryland this fall.

“Kirsten’s academic, athletic and personal accomplishments are impressive, and we are thrilled that she is receiving this scholarship,” said Ralph Crosby, Founder and Chairman of Crosby Marketing. “She is an outstanding young lady who has the drive and talent to be successful in her chosen career.”

Content Continues Below

Already a writer for her school’s newspaper and a local magazine, Nichols dreams of a journalism career to “tell the stories of everyday people who overcome challenging circumstances with unwavering positivity, hope and determination.” In her own life, she has dealt with debilitating medical conditions from a young age, overcoming them with self-discipline, hard work and resilience. Nichols is also a two-year Vice President of the National Honor Society, Captain of Cross Country Track and a leading distance runner for the Indoor and Outdoor Track teams.

Scholarships for Scholars, Inc., awards scholarships annually to graduating high school seniors who are Anne Arundel County residents, have demonstrated exceptional abilities in specific disciplines, and have contributed to their schools and to the community at large.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB