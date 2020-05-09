ArtFarm Annapolis and Annapolis Town Center partner for front line workers

In celebration of National Nurses Week (May 6-12), the Annapolis Town Center partnered with ArtFarm Annapolis to engage the community in some social good for local health professionals. From April 16-24, young Annapolitans were encouraged to download, decorate, and submit colored pictures for a window mural, thanking health workers. For every picture submitted, the Town Center pledged to donate $10 to Anne Arundel Medical Center.

At the conclusion of the campaign, 200 submissions were received, resulting in a total of $2,000 raised for the Anne Arundel Medical Center’s Community Response Fund. By dispersing its donations to the areas of care that are needed the most, this fund includes financial support for patients, purchasing of PPE’s, and staff training.

“We’re overwhelmed by the support our community continues to provide one another,” said Anthony Henry, General Manager of the Annapolis Town Center. “The bravery of our healthcare workers should never go unnoticed.”

The window mural was unveiled yesterday at the Annapolis Town Center. Located beneath Target, guests can view and continue to honor those medical professionals throughout the month.

The Annapolis Town Center continues to encourage the community to support these professionals on the frontline by donating to the Community Response Fund or providing donations to feeding these heroes through the Anne Arundel Medical Centers’ Food For the Frontline Fund. Town Center tenants, such as Paladar Latin Kitchen & Rum Bar and Neo Pizza have already shown their additional support by donating food to those hard at work.

