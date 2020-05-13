Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
--> <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
“Nationals October 2019

Anne Arundel County will not likely follow State’s lead on re-opening just yet

| May 13, 2020, 06:01 PM

Rams Head

This evening, Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland COVID numbers were sufficient enough to move into Stage 1 of his Roadmap to Recovery.  There is a significant relaxation of restrictions to include:

  • Effective May 15, 2020 at 5:00pm.  Stay at Home Order will be lifted. To be replaced by a Safer at Home Public Advisory.
  • Safe re-opening of retail stores at 50% capacity and precautions, encourage curbside pick up and delivery
  • Manufacturing can start up with precautions
  • Barber Shops and Hair Salons can open at 50% capacity with appointments only
  • Pet Groomers, Adoption Shelters, Car Washes can open
  • Churches can safely hold religious services and encouraged to be outside. Inside services at 50% capacity.
  • Employers should encourage telework and employees who can telework, should telework
  • Masks still required in retail stores, indoor public areas, public transportation

Content Continues Below

Rams Head

However, he did state that he would allow individual municipalities to re-open on their own schedule based on their own COVID number and advise from local officials.

In a Tweet, County Executive Steuart Pittman said over the next few days, he would decide which restrictions to relax.

Rams Head

Category: COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
Fourth of July Cruises
Insert future code here