Anne Arundel County will not likely follow State’s lead on re-opening just yet

This evening, Governor Larry Hogan announced that Maryland COVID numbers were sufficient enough to move into Stage 1 of his Roadmap to Recovery. There is a significant relaxation of restrictions to include:

Effective May 15, 2020 at 5:00pm. Stay at Home Order will be lifted. To be replaced by a Safer at Home Public Advisory.

Safe re-opening of retail stores at 50% capacity and precautions, encourage curbside pick up and delivery

Manufacturing can start up with precautions

Barber Shops and Hair Salons can open at 50% capacity with appointments only

Pet Groomers, Adoption Shelters, Car Washes can open

Churches can safely hold religious services and encouraged to be outside. Inside services at 50% capacity.

Employers should encourage telework and employees who can telework, should telework

Masks still required in retail stores, indoor public areas, public transportation

However, he did state that he would allow individual municipalities to re-open on their own schedule based on their own COVID number and advise from local officials.

In a Tweet, County Executive Steuart Pittman said over the next few days, he would decide which restrictions to relax.

