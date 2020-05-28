Anne Arundel County shares $4.25M of CARES Act funds with Annapolis

Today, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley jointly announced a grant agreement that provides the City of Annapolis $4.25 million of federal CARES Act funding. The County received approximately $101 million of funding from the U.S. Treasury as its local share of the COVID-19 response funding in the federal CARES Act. The grant agreement signed today provides the City of Annapolis with a proportional share of that funding.

“It was only a month ago that residents across the state of Maryland were feeling united in our battle against this deadly virus,” said County Executive Pittman. ”As we work to drive out the wedges that are being driven between us, the city of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County are demonstrating what cooperation looks like. Mayor Buckley and I will build back better, together.”

“This is one more example of the team effort between the County and the City of Annapolis,” said Mayor Buckley. “We will put these funds to good use to help residents and businesses get to the other side of this pandemic.”

The amount of funding in the grant agreement takes into account the population of the city in relation to overall county population and the percentage of services provided to city residents by the county, such as health and education. The agreement requires the same level of accountability and reporting that the federal guidelines require of the county. The funds can only be used on specific equipment and actions that are related to COVID-19 response, and may not be used to replace lost revenue.

The County will post data on CARES funding expenditures by category on the OpenArundel website as soon as it is available. Examples of funding to date include purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), equipment to make workspaces safe, food and food distribution for those in need, and rental assistance to prevent evictions.

