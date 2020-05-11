Anne Arundel County CASA announces date for 20th annual golf tournament

Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc. (AACCASA) has announced the 20th Annual Tee Up for a Child Golf Tournament, to be held at the Crofton Country Club in Crofton. Due to COVID-19, the revised date of the event is Monday, July 13, 2020.

Registration begins at 8 am with a Shotgun Start at 9 am, and features a light breakfast, lunch at the pavilion, awards presentation and raffle drawings. All proceeds go directly to supporting the mission of AACCASA to advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children in foster care in Anne Arundel County, though trained volunteers.

“I love the work that CASA does and I don’t think that we can support it enough! The organization is filled with great people doing amazing work and we need to do everything we can to give them the tools and resources that they need to serve those kids,” says Stephen R. Holt, Golf Tournament Chair for AACCASA.

“Our Executive Director, Rebecca Tingle, is one of the best human beings I know and she’s the type of person when she asks you to do something, you can’t say “no!” It’s an honor to be asked to lead the Tee-Up for a Child Golf Tournament. “Tee-Up” has always been one of my favorite golf outings in the county and I’m excited to build on all of its past success.”

In 1977, a Seattle Superior Court Judge, David Soukup, was losing sleep trying to make the best decisions for abused and neglected children in his courtroom. There were many times when he felt that he did not have enough information about each child’s unique circumstances. Judge Soukup knew the decisions he was making would have a lifelong impact on these children.

Judge Soukup came up with an idea: What if he could train community volunteers to get to know these children and their circumstances? These volunteers, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), could report back to him with what they had learned and he would then be able to make a decision based on the best interests of the child. He put the word out that he was looking for volunteers, expecting five or ten people to hear the call. 50 citizens responded and CASA was born.

The local AACCASA opened its doors in 1997, and today continues to work tirelessly to ensure a safe and happy home for children in foster care who have experienced neglect or abuse.

“Over the past 15 years, I have been privileged to witness the remarkable ways that CASA volunteers impact the lives of the most vulnerable children in our community. These children come to us wounded, but they cling to their hopes and dreams. It is our job to watch over them while in foster care, to make sure all that can be done is done, to help them flourish while a safe, loving and forever home is found,” says Rebecca Tingle, Executive Director of Anne Arundel County CASA, Inc.

“It is critical that youth in care have a voice within the system—someone with the best interests of the child in mind—and someone to speak up on behalf of the child. That’s what CASA does. CASA makes a difference every day, one child at a time, one life at a time, one future at a time.”

AACCASA hopes the event will raise $50,000 to provide the training of more CASA volunteers to serve as voices for abused and neglected children in the foster care system in Anne Arundel County.

AACASA is honored to announce First National Bank as the Presenting Sponsor of Tee Up for a Child. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available through Friday, June 26, 2020. Please go to aacasa.org to register or learn more, or contact Executive Director Rebecca Tingle at [email protected].

