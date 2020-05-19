Annapolis Water Taxi service to resume this weekend
Watermark has announced that water taxi service will resume in Annapolis starting this weekend. The following COVID-related procedures will be followed.
- Maryland Department of Natural Resources guidance limits total passengers on any vessel to 10 including captain and crew. As such, Watermark is limiting passenger count to 8 to allow for captain and one (optional) crew.
- For the protection of our guests and staff, masks are required to be worn when on board the water taxi.
- For enhanced safety, please download the Where in Annapolis app for cashless water taxi fare payment. Click on the water taxi icon at the bottom right. It’s easy!
- Hand sanitizer will be available on board, and frequently-handled surfaces will be regularly sanitized.
- Social Distancing: Passengers must remain forward of the red tape in front of the Captain. Please manage social distancing with other passengers as space allows.
- Hours of Service:
- Friday, May 22, 2020: 4 pm to 10 pm
- Saturday, May 23, 2020: 9 am to 10 pm
- Sunday, May 24, 2020 9 am to 10 pm
- Monday, May 25, 2020 9 am to 7 pm
- The Water Taxi dispatcher can be reached at 410-263-0033 or VHF 68
- cruisesonthebay.com/annapolis-water-taxi
