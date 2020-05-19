Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
Annapolis Water Taxi service to resume this weekend

| May 19, 2020, 01:51 PM

Photo: Sabrina Raymond

Watermark has announced that water taxi service will resume in Annapolis starting this weekend.  The following COVID-related procedures will be followed.

  1. Maryland Department of Natural Resources guidance limits total passengers on any vessel to 10 including captain and crew. As such, Watermark is limiting passenger count to 8 to allow for captain and one (optional) crew.
  2. For the protection of our guests and staff, masks are required to be worn when on board the water taxi.
  3. For enhanced safety, please download the Where in Annapolis app for cashless water taxi fare payment.  Click on the water taxi icon at the bottom right.  It’s easy!
  4. Hand sanitizer will be available on board, and frequently-handled surfaces will be regularly sanitized.
  5. Social Distancing:  Passengers must remain forward of the red tape in front of the Captain. Please manage social distancing with other passengers as space allows.
  6. Hours of Service:
    • Friday, May 22, 2020:                      4 pm to 10 pm
    • Saturday, May 23, 2020:                9 am to 10 pm
    • Sunday, May 24, 2020                    9 am to 10 pm
    • Monday, May 25, 2020                  9 am to 7 pm
  1. The Water Taxi dispatcher can be reached at 410-263-0033 or VHF 68
  2. cruisesonthebay.com/annapolis-water-taxi

