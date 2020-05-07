Annapolis Town Center and Symmetry raise $20K for AMFM with virtual concert series

The Annapolis Town Center and Symmetry Creative Agency announced a total of $21,428 raised for local musicians through their partnership with the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians (AMFM). All donations were collected during a virtual concert series, Tunes From The Town, where 18 local musicians took to Facebook to live stream their performances. Viewers were able to catch the nightly acts, April 15 – May 2, on the artists’ personal Facebook page and the Town Center’s Facebook page.

What started as a goal of $10,000, quickly doubled just days before the conclusion of the series.

“We are thrilled by the outpouring of support by the community,” said Anthony Henry, General Manager of the Annapolis Town Center. “This result speaks volumes and shows how we can truly come together in a time of need.”

The effects of COVID-19 produced hardships that were felt across the nation. Businesses, organizations, and venues were required to shut down in order to abide by the stay-at-home mandate. The ripple effect of this closure resulted in millions of individuals losing their ability to generate some form of income, including musicians. In an effort to help, the Annapolis Town Center created a platform in which Annapolitan musicians could not only share their talent, but make a profit.

During each performance, viewers were encouraged to donate to the Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians (AMFM) Emergency Relief Fundraiser. AMFM is a non-profit organization providing temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis area musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, and other circumstances. The Annapolis Town Center and Symmetry Creative Agency matched dollar-for-dollar every donation that was made, up to $5,000.

“This was of tremendous benefit, not only to musicians involved, but also to the many area musicians that we can continue to financially assist as we all move deeper into this crisis,” Matt McConville, President of AMFM.

This virtual concerts campaign was just one of the many ways in which the Annapolis Town Center has looked to assist their community during such difficult times.

