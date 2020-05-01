Annapolis Symphony hires new Executive Director

The Annapolis Symphony Orchestra has announced the appointment of Edgar Herrera as its new Executive Director and Chief Development Officer. Mr. Herrera will oversee all administrative aspects of the organization, including the Annapolis Symphony Academy and other adult and youth education programs. He will work closely with Music Director and Conductor, José-Luis Novo, who is in his fifteenth season providing leadership for the artistic vision of the symphony.

“The role of a symphony orchestra is changing, and I’m delighted that Edgar is joining us as we strive to be one of the innovative orchestras leading this transformation,” says Maestro Novo. “His experiences as a musician, entrepreneur, and arts administrator, both here in the US and in Mexico, will complement our very capable team.”

“I am honored to be joining Maestro Novo and the entire Annapolis Symphony organization to both serve the Annapolis community today and redefine the 21st-century symphony orchestra for tomorrow,” says Mr. Herrera.

Mr. Herrera was selected after a six-month search and will relocate to Annapolis with his wife, Luz, and twin daughters. Board Chair Jill Kidwell notes, “Edgar’s unique combination of accomplishments in arts administration and entrepreneurial ventures, coupled with his obvious passion for music, put him head and shoulders above the other candidates. We are thrilled to have him join our team as we face previously unforeseen challenges coming out of this difficult time for our nation and the world.”

Mr. Herrera holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in piano performance from the University of Texas at Austin, a Master’s in Arts Administration, and an MBA, both from the University of Cincinnati. In 2004, he was selected by the League of American Orchestras for its prestigious Fellowship Program. In that capacity, he had the opportunity to undertake special projects for The Atlanta Symphony, The Philadelphia Orchestra, The Aspen Music Festival, and The Elgin Symphony. Mr. Herrera then went on to become Executive Director of The Pensacola Symphony Orchestra and Director of Marketing, Public, and Patron Relations of The Syracuse Symphony Orchestra.

In 2009, Mr. Herrera moved to Mexico where he founded the Filantrofilia Foundation which soon became the leading institution for measuring the social impact of philanthropic initiatives in Mexico. In 2014, he founded Grupo LUZED S de RL de CV to identify, incubate, develop and accelerate high-impact start-ups with a special focus on social impact.

