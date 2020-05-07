Annapolis Symphony Academy: “Thank You for Keeping the Beats in our Hearts”

While concert halls are silent and music recitals are postponed, students at the Annapolis Symphony Academy have not only continued their lessons virtually but have also used that platform to produce a video tribute to health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.

“The music keeps going,” said Netanel Draiblate, director of the Annapolis Symphony Academy. “When schools closed, we quickly transitioned to Zoom and Skype for private lessons and ensemble rehearsals. With Maryland’s Health Care Heroes Day and Nurses’ Week occurring this month, we recognized an opportunity to utilize these virtual communications to show appreciation and provide our kids a chance to express a positive message in a time of uncertainty.”

The video features Annapolis Symphony Academy students thanking health care workers with signs, spoken messages and “thumbs up” gestures over a background of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, culminating in a full screen tiled standing ovation and title “Thank you for keeping the beats in our hearts.”

“I was thrilled when they approached me with this idea,” said Edgar Herrera, newly installed executive director and chief development officer of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra. “While we cannot welcome our health care heroes to a live, in-person concert at this time, we can absolutely raise our voices in support of their efforts. Yes, a standing ovation is called for.”

The Annapolis Symphony Academy was founded in 2018 as an educational program of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra. The Academy’s mission is to Identify and nurture musical talent in children and youth in an environment of excellence that values and promotes diversity. Need-based tuition reductions or full tuition waivers are available. For more information, see www.tunedtoyouth.org

