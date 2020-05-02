Annapolis seeks members of Affordable Housing Task Force

In March, the Annapolis City Council passed a Resolution establishing an Affordable Housing Task Force (R-19-20). The purpose of this group is to assess the current and future landscape of housing affordability in the City of Annapolis.

The City is now looking for participants to serve on this all-volunteer board.

Content Continues Below

Ward Six Alderman DaJuan Gay is requesting resumes from those who would like to serve on the Task Force and have a meaningful voice in the conversation about affordable housing in the City of Annapolis.

The Task Force seeks a total of 44 members. Roughly half are proscribed members of government, nonprofit or quasi-governmental organizations. The remaining two dozen participants include two residents each from the eight Housing Authority of the City of Annapolis (HACA) public housing properties, as well as community leaders, developers, and realtors.

“These are the critical players in this conversation,” Alderman Gay said. “The shortage of decent, safe, sanitary, and affordable housing creates significant challenges for low-income households. It is my hope that people will step forward to have a voice in the future of affordable housing.”

The Task Force will have four committees: Policy and Recommendations, Community Engagement, Needs Assessment, and Feasibility. The Task Force will present its findings and recommendations to the City Council no later than September 30, 2020. The City Council and Mayor’s office shall take action on the Task Forces recommendations no later than Dec. 31, 2020.

“Part of being a dynamic City is being a welcoming City to people from all walks of life and all socio-economic backgrounds. I look forward to the recommendations from the Task Force because I see this as one of the most challenging issues we face,” said Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Residents who are interested in serving can send a resume and cover letter to [email protected]. Please note that resumes and correspondence may be subject to Public Information Act requests. There is no compensation for participation on the Task Force.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB