Annapolis Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash that claimed Pasadena woman’s life

| May 24, 2020, 02:16 PM

Officers from the Annapolis Police Department are investigating a fatal traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a vehicle yesterday afternoon on West Street.

Just before noon on Saturday, May 23, 2020on officers responded to a motor vehicle accident on West Street and Hudson Street.

According to the initial investigation, it appears that the motorcycle, operated by Mary Rosela, 52, of Pasadena, was turning right onto West Street heading outbound from Hudson Street.  The motorcycle crossed the median and struck the rear driver’s side of a 2019 Volvo heading inbound on West Street. The driver of the Volvo remained on the scene.

A Maryland State Police helicopter was dispatched and ultimately canceled as the motorcyclist’s condition could not wait for the response, and she was transported to Anne Arundel Medical Center where she later succumbed to her injuries.

If you have any information about this accident please contact Officer Dekowsky at 410-268-9000 or [email protected].

