Annapolis Police charge 16-year old in Robinwood double shooting with attempted murder

| May 05, 2020, 05:42 PM

The Annapolis Police have arrested a 16-year old Annapolis teen in connection with a mid-day double shooting in HACA’s Robinwood Community last week.

Through investigation, Annapolis Police detectives identified a 16-year old Annapolis teen as the suspect in the shooting.

On May 4, members of the Annapolis Police, working with Anne Arundel County Police Department, arrested him without incident in the 300 block of Charles Road in Linthicum Heights.

He has  been charged as an adult with two counts of attempted first and second degree murder, first and second degree assault and reckless endangerment.  He was also charged with five weapons related offenses.  He is being held at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center without bond.

Detectives continue to investigate this incident and urge anyone with information to contact them at 410-260-3439.

