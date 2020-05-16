Annapolis man dies after broad daylight shooting in Annapolis

The man shot in the head during a daylight shooting in HACA’s Harbour House community has died as a result of his injuries.

On May 13, 2020 at 3:08 pm officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived they located an adult male victim. The victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

On May 15, the victim of the shooting, Collin Flannigan, 23, of Annapolis succumbed to his injuries.

The Annapolis Police have not made an arrest, nor do they have a suspect in this case and are investigating.

This is an active and fluid investigation and police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact detectives at 410-260-3439 . You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

