Annapolis hires new Hispanic Community Services Specialist

Mayor Gavin Buckley announced the hiring of Laura Gutierrez to become the newest member of his community services staff. Her title will be Hispanic Community Services Specialist.

Gutierrez comes to the City from the nonprofit and government sector. Most immediately, she was the operations manager for Centro de los Derechos del Migrante (Center for Migrant Rights) in Baltimore. For the five years prior, she worked in the Ministry of Social Welfare in Buenos Aires, Argentina, as the regional coordinator for workforce development.

Gutierrez was born in Argentina and moved to the United States at age 8. She lived in Davidsonville, Maryland and Washington, DC. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, she spent time in Argentina and Mexico. In August of 2019, she returned to the area with her husband and young child.

“I am excited to start working in Annapolis,” Gutierrez said. “It’s important that all members of our community have a voice in their government. I hope to facilitate active participation.”

Gutierrez is a native English and Spanish speaker. She is also fluent in Portuguese.

“One of the things that Covid-19 pandemic has made clear is our need to have good communications into and with the Hispanic community,” Mayor Gavin Buckley said. “I look forward to having Laura on our team to help us in our ongoing efforts.”

Gutierrez will start May 18, 2020 at a salary of $55,855.

