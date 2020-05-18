Annapolis cancels Memorial Day Parade and Wreath Laying Ceremony

The City of Annapolis has canceled this year’s Memorial Day Parade due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Governor Larry Hogan’s statewide restrictions on large public gatherings. Memorial Day takes place on Monday, May 25, 2020.

Mayor Gavin Buckley asks residents to use the time to think about those who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving their country. “We may not be able to gather together in the way we usually do, but we can take this time to be honor those and be grateful for the willingness of previous generations to think and act in a selfless way.”

In addition, the annual wreath laying ceremony at Susan Campbell Park has been canceled.

Refuse collection that would normally occur on Monday will be picked up on Tuesday. Tuesday collection will occur on Wednesday. No metal bulk collection will take place on Wednesday.

Annapolis transit will be operating on a Sunday bus schedule with the Purple Route in operation from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

City offices are closed on Monday, May 25, 2020. The Special City Council meeting that would normally be held on Monday has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

