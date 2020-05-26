AMFM awards $5,000 scholarship to Broadneck senior, Analeigh Flieger

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM), a nonprofit organization that supports professional Annapolis-area musicians and music programs for youth, has awarded its Tim King Music Performance Scholarship of $5,000 to Broadneck High School senior Analeigh Flieger. This fall, Ms. Flieger will enroll as a freshman at Baldwin Wallace University’s Conservatory of Music in Berea Ohio, where she intends to study vocal performance.

“Tim King was a beloved and gifted musician, entertainer, and guitar teacher in our community. In this third year of the scholarship program, we’re especially proud to honor his legacy by providing something positive to an aspiring young musician during these difficult times,” says AMFM President Matt McConville.

Steeped in music since age five, Flieger is an accomplished classical vocalist with a broad repertoire and depth of interpretation and style. A student in the Performing and Visual Arts (PVA) program, she has performed with Maryland’s All State and All County choruses, the All Children’s Chorus of Annapolis, and the PVA chorus as well as in musicals and operas. In addition to being a vocalist, she has studied piano for over a decade.

Scholarship candidates were evaluated on several criteria—including their participation in high school music performance groups, volunteer community-based music opportunities, private lessons, a videoed performance piece, and an essay—to assess their commitment to pursuing music performance academically. “The caliber of the applicants continues to impress us,” says McConville. “AMFM is pleased to support Ms. Flieger as she embarks on her professional music career.”

AMFM was created to provide emergency financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury, or any other circumstance leaving them unable to perform. It also fosters the next generation of musicians in the Annapolis area through its scholarship and award programs. AMFM raises funds through donations and music events that showcase local professional talent. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.am-fm.org.

