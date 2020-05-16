AAMC earns “A” for patient safety from Leapfrog Group

Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) is meeting the highest safety standards in the U.S., according to the Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Grades. AAMC is one of only 12 Maryland hospitals to receive an ‘A’ in the spring 2020 report.

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.

Content Continues Below

“Patient safety is always a top priority for us, especially now as our country faces the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Sherry B. Perkins, president of AAMC. “During this unprecedented time, our hospitals play a key role in keeping our patients, workforce and community safe from harm. It is our priority to safely staff, equip and supply our hospitals now and in the future so that we can continue to provide the best care possible for COVID and non-COVID related illnesses or injuries. We encourage our community to seek care if they are in need – we are safe, ready, and waiting for them.”

“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for Anne Arundel Medical Center. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”

“As our country observes National Hospital Week, it is more than befitting to recognize our entire workforce,” Perkins continued. “Achieving this top safety rating is due in large part to our incredible team that is tirelessly devoted to meeting the needs of our patients and community.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to approximately 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. Hospitals are graded based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

To see AAMC’s full grade details and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB