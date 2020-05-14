AAMC discharges 300th Coronavirus patient
On Wednesday, caregivers at Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) formed a ‘clap line’ to celebrate the discharge of José Portillo.
After a five-day stay, the 33-year-old from Annapolis is the medical center’s 300thdischarged coronavirus patient.
“We are celebrating the courage and strength of José and all 300 patients to-date who have been discharged,” said Sherry Perkins, president of AAMC. “In witnessing this celebratory moment for our patient, I am deeply grateful to all of our care teams who are working tirelessly for these life-saving victories.”
All images and video courtesy of AAMC.
Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB