AAMC discharges 300th Coronavirus patient

On Wednesday, caregivers at Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) formed a ‘clap line’ to celebrate the discharge of José Portillo.

After a five-day stay, the 33-year-old from Annapolis is the medical center’s 300thdischarged coronavirus patient.

“We are celebrating the courage and strength of José and all 300 patients to-date who have been discharged,” said Sherry Perkins, president of AAMC. “In witnessing this celebratory moment for our patient, I am deeply grateful to all of our care teams who are working tirelessly for these life-saving victories.”

All images and video courtesy of AAMC.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB