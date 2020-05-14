Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
AAMC discharges 300th Coronavirus patient

| May 14, 2020, 01:07 PM

On Wednesday, caregivers at Anne Arundel Medical Center (AAMC) formed a ‘clap line’ to celebrate the discharge of José Portillo.

After a five-day stay, the 33-year-old from Annapolis is the medical center’s 300thdischarged coronavirus patient.

“We are celebrating the courage and strength of José and all 300 patients to-date who have been discharged,” said Sherry Perkins, president of AAMC. “In witnessing this celebratory moment for our patient, I am deeply grateful to all of our care teams who are working tirelessly for these life-saving victories.”

All images and video courtesy of AAMC.

