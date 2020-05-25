Aah Coffee in Eastport closing permanently
Ahh Coffee, the favorite Eastport coffee shop has closed permanently as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They made the announcement on their Facebook Page on Monday afternoon.
Ahh Coffee was a staple in Eastport since December 2005 and played host to countless art exhibitions and community gatherings. During the 2017 election, many of our candidate podcasts were recorded in their overstuffed leather chairs over a cup of coffee.
The owners cited the inability to come to a solution as to do business going forward.
Ahh Coffee will be missed!
