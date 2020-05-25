Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge
Aah Coffee in Eastport closing permanently

| May 25, 2020, 05:42 PM

Ahh Coffee, the favorite Eastport coffee shop has closed permanently as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They made the announcement on their Facebook Page on Monday afternoon.

Ahh Coffee was a staple in Eastport since December 2005 and played host to countless art exhibitions and community gatherings. During the 2017 election, many of our candidate podcasts were recorded in their overstuffed leather chairs over a cup of coffee.

The owners cited the inability to come to a solution as to do business going forward.

Ahh Coffee will be missed!

