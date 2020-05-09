AAEDC launches Arundel Grown, a guide to local farms and produce suppliers

It is now easier to find local farms and food producers that are open for business during the COVID-19 shutdown, according to the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC). By visiting the agriculture section of the AAEDC’s website, customers can look at the “Select a Category” field and choose “COVID-19 Open for Business” in the drop down menu. Offered as an online directory and an annually updated hard copy publication, the Arundel Grown Guide is a helpful resource to encourage shoppers to buy local.

Content Continues Below

“During this crisis, we have seen tremendous interest in shopping locally for fresh, nutritious food,” said Lisa Barge, AAEDC’s Agricultural Marketing and Development Manager. “This Arundel Grown Guide is a great way to interact with our farmers directly and get to know the wide array of local products our county has to offer. Another benefit is that these purchases keep dollars circulating in Anne Arundel County’s economy.”

More than two dozen companies categorized as “COVID-19 Open for Business” are listed on the online guide. They sell a variety of items from vegetables, meats, dairy products, herbs, flowers and gifts. Just like store-front essential businesses, farm businesses are responsible for setting up a plan for safety in their operations. Each listing also notes if a business offers curbside pickup and/or delivery options.

To connect to the online guide, please visit: www.aaedc.org/agriculture/overview/agriculture-guide/

Local farmers and food producers who are interested in being listed in the Arundel Grown Guide should contact Brittany Rawlings, AAEDC’s Agriculture Specialist, by email at [email protected].

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, COVID, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB