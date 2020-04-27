World Central Kitchen to begin food relief efforts at Camden Yards

At the request of Governor Larry Hogan, the nonprofit World Central Kitchen (WCK) expanded its food relief operation in the City of Baltimore beginning Saturday, April 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lot H of the Camden Yards Sports Complex. Supported by the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA), WCK’s food relief operation will help relieve food insecurity faced by Baltimore’s vulnerable communities.

Content Continues Below

“This certainly isn’t how we planned to be using Camden Yards right now, but at the very least, we can use the space to help families in need during this crisis,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to thank Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen for partnering with us, and Chairman Tom Kelso and the Maryland Stadium Authority, for spearheading this community-wide effort. We are all in this together, and we are going to get through this together.”

Each Saturday, WCK, working with Revolution Foods, will safely distribute 10,000–20,000 individually packaged, fresh meals in Baltimore for residents to pick up and take home for the weekend. Lot H, adjacent to M&T Bank Stadium at the Camden Yards Sports Complex, is a short walk from south Baltimore neighborhoods, has ample parking, and is conveniently located near the Hamburg Light Rail station.

“We’re honored and proud to start serving freshly made meals from historic Camden Yards in Baltimore, definitely one of the most beautiful stadiums in the country. WCK has been working with Baltimore City Public Schools to set up family pickup sites at schools throughout the city, but we know that some families need access to meals on the weekend – so we are teaming up with the Orioles, the Maryland Stadium Authority, and the City of Baltimore to help those families,” said Nate Mook, CEO of World Central Kitchen.

In addition to WCK team members, 50 volunteers will help serve meals to their neighbors in need. This volunteer effort is in compliance with the Order of the Governor of the State of Maryland, Number 20-03-23-01, dated March 23, 2020.

MSA, which operates the Camden Yards Sports Complex on behalf of the State of Maryland, is pleased to host and offer site support to WCK. The Baltimore Orioles and the Baltimore Ravens welcome WCK’s food relief operation.

“Whenever the Governor, the legislature or local municipalities ask the Maryland Stadium Authority to take on additional projects, our response is ‘we’re here to serve.’ In this instance, it is especially gratifying to support World Central Kitchen so they can provide our neighbors nourishing meals during this crisis,” said Thomas Kelso, chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority.

The WCK food relief operation at the Camden Yards Sports Complex in Baltimore will continue on Saturdays as community needs remain. In addition to WCK, the Salvation Army of Central Maryland has established a COVID-19 relief hub on Lot C of the Camden Yards Sports Complex for its large-scale effort delivering 10,000 meals daily to vulnerable seniors in the City of Baltimore.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet





Email



Related

Category: Annapolis Gives, COVID, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB