Woman charged with assault after claiming to be infected with COVID19 virus

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating an assault at a Laurel housing complex after an employee was assaulted by a woman claiming to have Coronavirus.

On April 1, 2020 at approximately 1:45 p.m. Anne Arundel County Police officers responded for an assault at a housing complex office located at 1 Ellen Street in Laurel.

An office staff member reported a female suspect entered the complex leasing office and confronted her regarding the towing of the suspect’s vehicle and demanded she be reimbursed for the cost of the tow.

When she was denied reimbursement, the suspect assaulted the staff member by grabbing her arms and telling the staff member she was COVID19 positive, and now the victim had the virus.

The suspect then fled from the area. Investigation led officers to a suspect who was identified as a 49-year old Severn woman. On April 3rd, she was arrested on assault charges and for violating the Governor’s Executive Orders.

