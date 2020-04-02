“Herrmann
While the mall may be closed, many restaurants remain open for carryout or delivery

| April 02, 2020, 04:17 PM

Westfield Annapolis has closed its center to shoppers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic; however, some retailers that provide essential services and restaurants offering take-out and delivery are still open for the community.

Applebee’s | Take Out & Delivery Only

Daily, 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

California Pizza Kitchen | Take Out & Delivery Only

Daily, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Chipotle | Take Out & Delivery Only

Daily, 10:45 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Maggiano’s Little Italy | Take Out & Delivery Only

Daily, 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Nando’s Peri – Peri | Take Out & Delivery Only

Daily, 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Noodle’s & Company | Take Out & Delivery Only

Daily, 11:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Potbelly | Take Out & Delivery Only

Daily, 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers | Take Out & Delivery Only

Daily, 11:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Stoneyriver Legendary Steaks | Take Out & Delivery Only

Daily, 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

The Cheesecake Factory | Take Out & Delivery Only

Daily, 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

In addition, Nordstrom is open for Curbside pick-up. Visit their website for more information.

