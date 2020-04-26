VisitAnnapolis calls to celebrate Annapolis’ May Day worldwide

Anyone who’s been to Annapolis on May Day knows it’s one of the most beautiful days of the year in Maryland’s capital city. For decades, visitors and residents have walked the streets of Downtown Historic Annapolis on May 1st camera in hand to capture door after door and basket after basket of beautiful fresh cut flowers during the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne-sponsored event.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and its social distancing mandates, the Garden Club won’t be able to award its coveted blue ribbons during the event’s 65th anniversary year. Instead, its members are encouraging Annapolis residents to put May Day baskets in front of their homes or businesses by 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1st as a salute to healthcare and frontline workers and as a source of beauty and joy for the community.

While visitors may not be traveling to Annapolis for May Day this year, Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) is inviting individuals from all over the world to join Annapolis in spirit with a May Day salute of their own. Because people everywhere could use a pick-me-up right now, VAAAC and the Garden Club of Old Annapolis Towne are encouraging all Marylanders, as well as individuals from across the country and around the world, to make the Annapolis May Day tradition their own this year by placing flowers on their doors, in their windows, or in front of their homes on Friday May 1st.

“We’re one big world family. We’re all going through COVID-19 together, and we can all help support one another at this difficult time. May Day flowers hold the promise of spring, of new life. They’ll go a long way toward brightening the day of a homebound friend and lifting the spirits of neighbors who stroll through your community,” said VAAAC Chairman of the Board Gary Jobson.

The Garden Club and Visit Annapolis are encouraging interested individuals everywhere to use flowers from their garden and other items they may have on hand. It’s a perfect opportunity for kids to work their own May Day magic by coming up with drawings or creations for all to see. To assist in the process, the Visit Annapolis May Day webpage that goes live on April 27th will include video demonstrations on how to arrange flowers, create May Day baskets, and experience May Day virtually, among others.

Individuals are encouraged to share their 2020 “baskets” on social media using the hashtag, #AnnapolisMayDayAtHome, and the Garden Club’s hashtags, #maydayannapolis2020 and #65thannapolismayday, and uploading them HERE. Images of past May Days enjoyed in Annapolis are welcome as well. Visit Annapolis will share the beauty of the uploaded images with the world later in May via a collage on the VisitAnnapolis.org website.

