Visit Annapolis retains attorney to assist board in investigation of Del Signore

| April 14, 2020, 01:07 PM

Details are slowly starting to emerge about the sudden upheaval at Visit Annapolis and the departure of the President and CEO Connie Del Signore.

In a memo sent to the Board of Directors, Acting Chairman Gary Jobson shed some light into the situation including the following:

  • Connie Del SignoreOn April 3, staff members approached the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors about issues between “leadership” and the staff
  • Based on that information the Executive Committee voted to approach  Del Signore and give her the option to resign as an alternative to being placed on administrative leave
  • Jobson and Lou Zagarino (also a member of the Executive Committee) were unable to work out acceptable terms with Del Signore and she was placed on leave
  • Also on the same day, former Chairman of the Board, Senator John Astle tendered his resignation, and it was immediately accepted by the Executive Committee
  • Another meeting is scheduled for today (April 14, 2020) to form a panel to investigate the allegations and complaints as well as address any potential separation agreement with Del Signore
  • The Board has retained Benjamin W. Hahn, a Washington DC based attorney specializing in employment law for guidance

This story will be updated.

