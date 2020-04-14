Visit Annapolis retains attorney to assist board in investigation of Del Signore

Details are slowly starting to emerge about the sudden upheaval at Visit Annapolis and the departure of the President and CEO Connie Del Signore.

In a memo sent to the Board of Directors, Acting Chairman Gary Jobson shed some light into the situation including the following:

On April 3, staff members approached the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors about issues between “leadership” and the staff Based on that information the Executive Committee voted to approach Del Signore and give her the option to resign as an alternative to being placed on administrative leave

Jobson and Lou Zagarino (also a member of the Executive Committee) were unable to work out acceptable terms with Del Signore and she was placed on leave

Also on the same day, former Chairman of the Board, Senator John Astle tendered his resignation, and it was immediately accepted by the Executive Committee

Another meeting is scheduled for today (April 14, 2020) to form a panel to investigate the allegations and complaints as well as address any potential separation agreement with Del Signore

The Board has retained Benjamin W. Hahn, a Washington DC based attorney specializing in employment law for guidance

This story will be updated.

