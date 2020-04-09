Visit Annapolis CEO subject of internal investigation

Last night, we first reported that Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel President and CEO abruptly resigned her position on April 4, 2020 along with former Chairman of the Board of Directors, John Astle. The organization has released a brief statement.

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County (VAAAC) President & CEO Connie Del Signore has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. According to VAAAC Acting Chairman of the Board Gary Jobson, the leave took effect Friday, April 3. This is a personnel matter, and no further information is available at this time.

Del Signore has served in her position since 2003. Prior to working with VAAAC, she served as president of the Reading & Berks County Visitors Bureau in Pennsylvania.

