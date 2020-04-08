“Herrmann
Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel President and CEO abruptly resigns

| April 08, 2020, 06:56 PM

Eye On Annapolis has learned that Connie Del Signore, president and CEO of Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County abruptly resigned her position on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Dani Bottcher, the former Chief Financial Officer has been named Executive Director.

Due to the current State of Emergency surrounding the COVID-19 virus, representatives of the organization were not available, and an email to Chairman of the Board of Directors, Senator John Astle, was not immediately returned. We were able to reach a member of the Board who said they were unaware of the change. This story will be updated.

Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County is a nonprofit, membership-based Destination Marketing Organization that generates revenues for the local economy by promoting Annapolis and the Chesapeake Bay to leisure and business travelers across the country and around the world.

Prior to Annapolis, DelSignore was president of the Berks County (PA) Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB). She came to Annapolis in 2003 to become president and CEO of the then-Annapolis and Anne Arundel County Conference & Visitor’s Bureau — now known as Visit Annapolis & Anne Arundel County.

