Virtual Learning at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

Life as we know it may be at a standstill, but education never stops! The Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park (AMM) has worked diligently to bring both students and adults alike a plethora of worksheets, crafts, videos and lesson plans directly to the homes of our community through the Virtual Learning Resources page on the AMM’s website. Go on a trash scavenger hunt, explore the AMM’s Oral Histories collection, learn about the lifecycle of your favorite Chesapeake Bay critters, take a tour of the AMM’s virtual exhibits and much more.

“As much as we love seeing our program participants in person, they deserve to have their education supported in all environments. Right now, that means virtually accessible materials,” said Sarah Krizek, Education Director at the AMM. “We hope this page serves as an engaging learning opportunity for students of all ages, both in our community and beyond.”

While the current COVID-19 restrictions may keep our beloved community from connecting with our Museum and Park Campuses, or meeting some of our aquatic animals in person, we hope that these online resources will allow the community to continue learning about the Annapolis area’s rich maritime heritage and the ecology of the Chesapeake Bay.

