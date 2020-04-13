Two South County businesses step up to help

This comes to us from Anne Arundel County Councilwoman Jessica Haire’s most recent newsletter about two local businesses that have stepped up to the plate to help out the community during the COVID-19 Pandemic. Please remember and support them when this is all over!

Weaver Boatworks — Tracy’s Landing

Jim Weaver, owner of Weaver Boatworks in Tracy’s Landing, made the decision to donate his stock of 7,000 N95 masks and 105,000 nitro gloves to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health for distribution where needed most.

“We all knew how fast those masks would have sold when our business, like everyone’s, is hurting. But that’s not what matters.”

When he heard that masks were desperately needed by local healthcare workers, Jim Weaver and his wife Vicki consulted with their employees at Weaver Boatworks. The masks and gloves had been purchased in November for staff use when applying epoxy and paint to finish custom boats.

“It was an easy choice to make,” said Jim, even though the Weavers also own Deale Hardware & Home store and could have easily sold the masks at retail for thousands of dollars.

“We knew exactly where they needed to go. Nobody should profit from this crisis. Donating those masks was the easiest business decision I’ve made all year.”

Scott Fait, managing partner of Costello’s Ace Hardware in Edgewater, received a shipment of 800 N95 masks from a supplier.

“They were intended to be sold. But in my mind, we never should have received them.”

When a shipment of N95 masks which had been ordered earlier in the year arrived at his Edgewater Ace Hardware store, Scott was surprised to receive them given the pandemic crisis. “They should have been directed right to hospitals and caregivers that are in desperate need. So there was never a thought of putting them on the floor for sale.”

Scott connected with Delegate Nic Kipke, who put him in touch with the right folks at Anne Arundel Medical Center to coordinate delivery of the masks to our healthcare heroes.

“I found it horrifying that medical staff were being given one mask to use and asked to place it into a paper bag after their shift to reuse over and over again until it appeared soiled,” said Scott. “We’re just glad we could help.”

