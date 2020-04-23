“Herrmann
Two firefighters injured battling Crofton fire this afternoon

| April 23, 2020, 05:48 PM

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a home, and displaced one resident, in the 1700 block of Crofton Parkway earlier this afternoon.

Fire crews were dispatched to 1733 Crofton Parkway about 2:15pm on April 23, 2020 after receiving numerous 911 calls. about a house fire. On arrival, crews were met with heavy fire on the 2nd floor of the single family home.

Photos © 2020 Glenn A. Miller | Glenn A. Miller Photography for Eye On Annapolis

Thirty-six firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Prince George’s County, Annapolis City and the NSA Annapolis Fire Departments all assisted. The blaze took about 20 minutes to put under control.

Two firefighters (one each from Prince George’s and Anne Arundel Counties) were injured with minor burns and transported to The Burn Center at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

No damage estimate or probable cause has been released.

