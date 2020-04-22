“Herrmann
TRAFFIC ALERT: Paving of I-97 North near Annapolis for next three weeks

| April 22, 2020, 03:17 PM

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) today began resurfacing pavement along Interstate 97 northbound from US 50 (John Hanson Highway) to MD 178 (Generals Highway). The work will be complete by mid-May, weather permitting.

Drivers should expect single lane closures during the day between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. MDOT SHA’s areawide contractor M. Luis Construction is performing the work.

MDOT SHA works hard to maintain safe traffic mobility in work zones for our crews as well as our customers. Drivers need to stay alert, focus on the road and look for reduced speed limits, narrow driving lanes and highway workers. For a list of all major MDOT SHA projects, go to roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time commute conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.

