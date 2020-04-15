Three Rotary clubs team up for COVID-19 First Responders Relief Effort

The Rotary Clubs of Parole, Annapolis, and Glen Burnie have established the Anne Arundel COVID-19 First Responders Relief Effort. The collaborative project aims to support healthcare workers, firefighters, police, etc. during the unprecedented time of the Covid-19 pandemic by providing them with meals prepared by local restaurants and their staff.

The project will support the health and well-being of frontline workers while directing business to restaurants struggling to stay afloat in the crisis. Approximately 3,000 meals will be provided per week for six weeks for the workers putting themselves at risk on a daily basis to protect others. The initiative will provide nutritious, individually packaged meals sourced from community restaurants to help sustain their operations and employees.

The plan was accelerated to begin deliveries to Anne Arundel Medical Center and Baltimore Washington Medical Center on Easter Sunday after organizers learned that support for first responders was expected to be impacted by weekend scheduling conflicts.

Each of the three Rotary Clubs contributed $5,000 to the effort, which has been matched with $15,000 from Rotary International District 7620 to produce $30,000 for the initiative. The project enhances cooperation about the Clubs working together to assist the county at this critical time and aligns with two of Rotary’s priorities: disease prevention and treatment, and economic and community development.

Round Table Relief, an organization recently founded in Annapolis, in partnership with Warrior Events and the Annapolis Police Foundation, will be responsible for coordinating the order and delivery of meals to local hospitals, firehouses, and the Police Departments. Warrior Events, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization supporting local veterans, first responders, and their families, will be the recipient of the funds and project coordinator.

