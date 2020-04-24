The Greene Turtle in Annapolis will not re-open after COVID-19

We have learned that The Greene Turtle in Annapolis will not be re-opening once the all-clear is given by Governor Hogan as Maryland emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the closure is not due to the recent coronavirus pandemic; but a planned business move and the development of a new concept. The Greene Turtle is a franchised location operated by the Titan Hospitality Group which is the parent company of the Blackwall Hitch restaurants in Annapolis and Alexandria, the Blackwall Barn and Lodge in Gambrills, The Greene Turtle in Gambrills and Annapolis, and the Roy Rogers fast food restaurant in Gambrills.

We have been told that Titan Hospitality has given up the franchise for Annapolis and will be developing a new concept in that place with an expected opening as early as the end of 2020.

James King, the CEO of the Titan Hospitality Group developed the Blackwall Hitch concept several years ago and the brand has expanded to a total of 4 locations–Annapolis, Alexandria, Baltimore and Rehoboth. The Baltimore and Rehoboth locations were sold to former partner (and former Anne Arundel County Councilman) Derek Fink. The Blackwall Barn & Lodge came about after closing the former Kaufmann’s Tavern (then operating as J. Kings Steak & Seafood Restaurant), investing more than $6M to develop a higher end dining experience and event venue.

As for The Greene Turtle in Gambrills, Titan plans to retain that franchise and continue operations.

King recently penned a column for Eye On Annapolis on the impact of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program and how it is not a viable alternative for many restaurants.

