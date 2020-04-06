Student Member of the Board of Education narrowed to three

The Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) announced on its Twitter page (@CRASC_Online) today that three 11th grade students have been named finalists for the 2020-2021 student member on the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County.

The students, selected from a field of six applicants, are:

Conor Curran, Old Mill High School

Princess Merritt, Meade High School

Drake Smith, Meade High School

The Student Member on the Board of Education (SMOB) election is sponsored by CRASC. The student member is appointed by the Governor, serves a one-year term during his or her senior year of high school, and receives an $8,000 college scholarship. Anne Arundel’s student member is the only one in the nation on a local Board of Education with full voting rights.

The election to determine the candidate whose name will be forwarded to the governor for appointment will take place later this month or early next month.

CRASC’s constitution and bylaws call for high schools and middle schools in the county to be allotted a predetermined number of delegates, based on each school’s enrollment, at the election. Delegates will represent student government, the arts, athletics, and other extracurricular activities.

Source : AACPS

