Squisito’s gives back to those on the front lines

| April 05, 2020, 04:00 PM

During this tough time, Squisito Pizza & Pasta is making sure those on the front lines of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) know how much they are appreciated.

The Italian fast casual restaurant is offering all first responders 20% off their entire orders throughout April and May.

With seven Baltimore-DC area locations offering curbside pick-up and online ordering, all those who present a valid ID including doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police and military, are eligible to take advantage of the discount.

Local locations in Annapolis, Glen Burnie, Severna Park and Queenstown!

