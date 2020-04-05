Squisito’s gives back to those on the front lines

During this tough time, Squisito Pizza & Pasta is making sure those on the front lines of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) know how much they are appreciated.

The Italian fast casual restaurant is offering all first responders 20% off their entire orders throughout April and May.

Content Continues Below

With seven Baltimore-DC area locations offering curbside pick-up and online ordering, all those who present a valid ID including doctors, nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police and military, are eligible to take advantage of the discount.

Local locations in Annapolis, Glen Burnie, Severna Park and Queenstown!

Related

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB